Her Boyfriend Refused To Help Her With Their Newborn Baby, So She Ended Up Yelling At Him

It is always frustrating when men refuse to parent their children!

Imagine being a new mom with a tiny baby who keeps you up all night. Would you deal with the sleep deprivation in silence, or would you ask your partner to take a turn with the baby so you can get some sleep?

This new mom shares how her boyfriend refused to help with their newborn, yet she’s wondering if she is the one who messed up.

Check out the full story.

Boyfriend won’t let me get rest with our newborn I’ve been up since 3:30am with the baby and it’s currently 8am now.

I asked my boyfriend to watch her for an hour so I can get some rest before he leaves for the day, and he tells he needs one more hour of rest before he has to wake up so to let him sleep🥲 I just wanted an hour of good sleep before I’m left alone all day with the baby, I watched him snore all night long while I was up with the baby, I’ve been alone with her the last five days as well, I just wanted one hour.

That’s so MEAN!

I freaked out on him and now I just feel bad, I just don’t understand why he couldn’t just give me one hour of rest. He’s not even going to work, he’s just going out with family for the day.

GEEZ! That’s very annoying!

Why is he acting so selfishly?

