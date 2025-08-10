Parents Wanted Her To Do The Dishes Right After She Had Her Knee Surgery, But Her Doctor Said It Was Too Soon To Help With Chores

Imagine having knee surgery with a lengthy recovery time ahead of you. If your parents insisted that you still needed to do your chores as usual, would you do them, or would you follow your doctor’s orders and rest?

This girl shares how her mother kept forcing her to do household chores right after she had a major surgery!

Check out what happened.

AITA for refusing to do the dishes after knee surgery even though my mom says I’m just being lazy? I (23F) had major knee reconstruction surgery about 3.5 weeks ago. It’s been a rough recovery—I’m 50%-weight-bearing, using crutches, and following a 9-month rehab plan. I live at home while finishing grad school and, in exchange for no rent, I help out with groceries and chores.

She has been struggling with some health problems…

Before surgery, I told my parents I wouldn’t be able to do much physically for a while. I even suggested we use paper plates to make dishes easier, and my mom was on board. They helped for a few days after surgery… then left for nearly two weeks to visit family (a trip they booked after knowing my surgery date). During that time, my brother, SIL, and their kids came to stay and were seriously amazing. They helped with meals, dishes, and errands, and I helped by watching the kids when needed.

It was a good balance.

This is where it gets bad!

When my parents got home, it took about three days before my mom expected me to go back to full chores—especially dishes. I told her I wasn’t comfortable doing them yet and said I’d double-check with my physical therapist.

She knew she had to take care of herself…

When I asked him, he looked horrified and said no way—it’s still too early and would risk injury. He even gave me a written note explaining it. When I told my mom, she got angry and called me a “lying weasel.” I offered a compromise: if she or someone else emptied the dishwasher, I’d fill it—since I can do that while leaning on my crutches. She refused, saying it was my turn and my problem. She let the sink pile up in 80º heat for over a week just to prove a point.

That’s so MEAN!

I was honestly torn—do I break doctor’s orders, risk re-injury, or ask my SIL (who already did so much) for help again? Ultimately, I didn’t want to sacrifice my health just to avoid conflict. Then I found out my mom’s acting this way because last summer she was in a boot for a foot fracture and claims I didn’t help her with dishes. I don’t remember her asking, and she wasn’t on crutches or under strict medical restrictions like I am.

Dad was more reasonable.

Today my dad yelled at me too. I explained everything, and he agreed to empty the dishwasher if I filled it. It got done in 30 minutes. I told my mom the same deal still stood—and she snapped, saying I had no right to “remind her” and implied I’ve been avoiding my responsibilities.

They shouldn’t have done that!

Now they’re both treating me like I’m being lazy and manipulative, but I don’t see how that’s fair. I planned ahead, offered realistic compromises, and followed medical advice. I’m not even allowed to drive yet. So, AITA for not doing the dishes after surgery—even if it’s “my turn”?

YIKES! That sounds so bad!

Why can’t the parents understand the physical limitations of this girl?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Risking physical injury is not a good idea.

