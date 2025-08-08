Horrible Woman On Flight Forcefully Made Another Passenger Get Out Of Her Seat, So This Passenger Kept Farting On The Flight

Imagine being on a flight where there aren’t assigned seats, but another passenger claims that you’re sitting in her seat. Would you fight for the seat you had already claimed, or would you let her have it, the seat and revenge?

Steal my seat, how about a crop dusting I (33F) just got off a 7 hour cross country flight and I wanted to share this story before I go pass out. I was flying Southwest so there are no assigned seats and I was in B boarding group. I went towards the back of the plane so I could get an aisle seat since I’m fairly tall. It was a completely full flight so I knew there would be someone sitting next to me.

Enter Entitled Karen (EK). She had waited to check in so she was at the back of the C boarding group. She was mad because at first she couldn’t find anywhere to put her massive roller bag and the flight attendants were trying to get her to gate check it. Then she came up to my row and I thought “great, she’s gonna take the middle seat”. The following dialogue (to the best of my sleepy recollection) occurred: EK: Move! OP: what?

EK: I paid for an aisle seat and you are sitting in my seat. OP: (more confused) what?? EK: (practically screaming) I SAID I PAID FOR AN AISLE SEAT AND YOU ARE SITTING IN MY SEAT OP: This is Southwest, there are no assigned seats EK: Are you stupid, I said I need the aisle seat. OP: I can get up to give you the middle seat if you want

I stupidly thought that was the end of it when a flight attendant came over and asked her to take a seat. I got up to let her into the row and she immediately sat down in the aisle seat. I tried to protest to the flight attendant but EK kept loudly saying she paid for an aisle seat (I know Southwest is switching to assigned seating soon but they haven’t implemented it yet). Now our flight was already delayed 30 minutes and I could see all the other passengers looking at me as if trying to say “please just let her win, we want to get there as fast as we can”.

I looked at the flight attendant and she gave me a pleading look as if to also say “please just give her this, we want to get out of here.” So, being the fairly passive person I am, I stepped over her (she wouldn’t get up to let me in) and sat in the middle seat. Now, I may be passive, but I also am petty. I am also really gassy on airplanes.

Normally I try to contain it and go to the restroom when it gets bad enough and just let it rip there. But I was mad at EK and, frankly, mad at everyone else on the plane for letting her get away with it. So I decided that I was just going to let ‘er rip all 7 hours of the flight. I put on my headphones (over the ear) and started passing gas about 1 hour into the flight. And lucky for me (and unlucky for everyone else) they were particularly stinky. Every time I would toot she would sniff, smell it, then shoot dirty looks at me. I just ignored her and just kept listening to my music and reading my kindle.

At about hour 5 she had enough and hit the call button to ask to move. The flight attendant told her we were fully booked and there is nowhere to move her to. EK looked even more mad but I guess she had seen enough of the internet to know if she threw a fit she would get arrested when we landed. When we did land (since we were near the back) I gave it one more silent but deadly toot to seal the deal and let her bathe in my stink for a couple more minutes.

Do I feel bad that I ruined her flight? No. Do I feel bad that I stank up my row? No. And also, for the first time ever I didn’t have gas pains nor did I need to rush to the bathroom immediately after getting off my flight. Next time, check in early like the rest of us plebeians and maybe you’ll get a less salty seat mate.

