Houseguest’s Teen Hogged The Only Bathroom Every Morning, So The Host Took A Long Bath And Left Her Squirming Before School

Some people have no consideration for others when it comes to shared spaces.

So, what would you do if a guest in your home kept monopolizing your only bathroom every morning, even when you asked them to be mindful? Would you keep dealing with it? Or would you find a way to return the inconvenience?

In today’s story, one frustrated host deals with this exact situation and teaches their guest a lesson. Here’s how it all happened.

Small bit of revenge on a rather inconsiderate house guest My friend and her daughter are staying with me for a few days while their apartment gets renovated. Unfortunately, my house only has one bathroom. Her daughter is thirteen and rather annoying. She will deliberately take ages in there in the mornings getting ready for school, and on weekends, even longer, over an hour, hair, skincare, makeup, etc.

Here’s where she turned it all around.

Meaning I often end up really holding my pee in the mornings, like when I wake up, I’ve really gotta go, but she’s in the bathroom, so I have to wait. I mentioned this to both of them multiple times. So, yesterday, I decided to wake up extra early and take a very long, relaxing bath. She knocked on the door, whining that she had to go and needed to pee so badly. I ran the water louder and enjoyed a nice hot soak. When she woke up, she did not get to pee and had to go to school that morning without having used the bathroom.

Yikes! This sounds like a very uncomfortable situation.

