Husband Can’t Help But Loathe His Mother-In-Law’s Visits, But His Coping Strategy Of Locking Himself In A Bedroom And Playing Video Games Has Him At Odds With His Wife

There’s nothing better than relaxing at the weekend, after a long week of working hard at your job.

But for the man in this story, the weekend coming around means his mother-in-law coming to visit.

And, given her behavior, the visits have become so relentless and depressing that he feels he has no other choice than to hide in his room.

Read on to find out how he ended up fighting with his wife about this.

AITA for locking myself in my bedroom and playing video games while my mother-in-law visits? My mother-in-law spends every other weekend in my house. When she’s here, she sits in my favorite chair in my house all day long while barely moving. On top of this, she’s constantly complaining.

I am the only one who makes any money in the entire house. Meanwhile, my motehr-in-law lives on my property for a very low rent. I could charge almost double what she pays.

As a consequence, I lock myself in my bedroom and play videogames while she’s visiting. My wife gets angry at me for hiding in the room, but I need a break and I really don’t care anymore. AITA?

It’s very common to be irked by family when you’re an adult and they’re in your home, but behaving by their own rules.

So the fact that this man would rather spend his weekends relaxing, instead of being moaned at by a lazy in-law is completely understandable.

But this is a conversation that he needs to have constructively with his wife, to understand where she stands on the issue.

They could be a team on this, and if she feels the same way it’s no wonder she’s getting annoyed at losing her teammate all weekend.

