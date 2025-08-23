August 23, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

by Ben Auxier

Jonathan Curtis in his garage

TikTok/jonathancurtis9

True story: I am so bad at finding things in my own home that not only do I have trackers on everything I can practically attach a tracker to, but for the last few weeks I’ve been slowly undergoing a project where I create a searchable spreadsheet that will tell me the physical location in my two bedroom apartment of where that thing is.

In other words, I feel the pain of TikTok user @jonathancurtis9:

Jonathan Curtis in his garage

TikTok/jonathancurtis9

“When you have to prove to your wife there is no more toilet paper in the garage,” reads the caption as he heads into said garage.

Jonathan Curtis in his garage

TikTok/jonathancurtis9

“What we got up here? Presents that need to be wrapped. Nothing, nothing, nothing…”

Jonathan Curtis in his garage

TikTok/jonathancurtis9

“Oh, look at that right there. That I didn’t see. Never mind.”

@jonathancurtis9

Went to the garage to grab some toilet paper… but all I found was a pack of paper towels on the top shelf. Told my wife, she didn’t believe me, so I went back with my phone to prove her wrong. Let’s just say… things didn’t go as planned 😂 #MissionImpossible #WifeVsHusband #Fail

♬ original sound – Jonathan Curtis

Many say they predicted this.

Screenshot 1 412414 Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

Like they knew ALL ALONG.

Screenshot 2 d87031 Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

To be fair, he followed through.

Screenshot 3 b711b1 Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

It’s a relatable problem.

Screenshot 4 74dec3 Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve lost the chair I was just sitting on to type this.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter