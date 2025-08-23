Husband Made A Video To Prove To His Wife That They Were Out Of Toilet Paper, And It Backfired Immediately

True story: I am so bad at finding things in my own home that not only do I have trackers on everything I can practically attach a tracker to, but for the last few weeks I’ve been slowly undergoing a project where I create a searchable spreadsheet that will tell me the physical location in my two bedroom apartment of where that thing is.

In other words, I feel the pain of TikTok user @jonathancurtis9:

“When you have to prove to your wife there is no more toilet paper in the garage,” reads the caption as he heads into said garage.

“What we got up here? Presents that need to be wrapped. Nothing, nothing, nothing…”

“Oh, look at that right there. That I didn’t see. Never mind.”

@jonathancurtis9 Went to the garage to grab some toilet paper… but all I found was a pack of paper towels on the top shelf. Told my wife, she didn’t believe me, so I went back with my phone to prove her wrong. Let’s just say… things didn’t go as planned 😂 #MissionImpossible #WifeVsHusband #Fail ♬ original sound – Jonathan Curtis

Many say they predicted this.

Like they knew ALL ALONG.

To be fair, he followed through.

It’s a relatable problem.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve lost the chair I was just sitting on to type this.

