August 18, 2025 at 2:49 pm

‘I’m calling with kind of a weird question.’ – A Flight Attendant Called Out A Hilton Hotel Because Her Room’s Fridge Didn’t Keep Her Food Cold

by Matthew Gilligan

Great, now we can’t rely on refrigerators anymore?

A flight attendant named Ava posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about her stay at a Hilton hotel.

The text overlay on Ava’s video reads, “POV: Your flight attendant just trying to meal prep but your food keeps going bad in the hotels with the ‘cute fridges.'”

Ava filmed herself on the phone with a hotel worker and said, “I’m calling with kind of a weird question.

She continued, “Are these refrigerators, do you know like how cold they get?”

In the video’s caption, Ava wrote, “Can we make a petition to stop having fridges in hotel rooms that aren’t food-safe? I don’t have a fridge just to store wine and beer in.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@avaonthego

can we make a petition to stop having fridges in hotel rooms that arent food-safe. i dont have a fridge just to store wine and beer in.

♬ original sound – ava | jersey runner

Ava posted a follow-up video and shared more information about her situaiton.

Take a look at what she had to say.

@avaonthego

Replying to @mika ༺♡༻ @hilton

♬ original sound – ava | jersey runner

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 9.36.21 AM I’m calling with kind of a weird question. A Flight Attendant Called Out A Hilton Hotel Because Her Rooms Fridge Didnt Keep Her Food Cold

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 9.36.33 AM I’m calling with kind of a weird question. A Flight Attendant Called Out A Hilton Hotel Because Her Rooms Fridge Didnt Keep Her Food Cold

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 9.36.51 AM I’m calling with kind of a weird question. A Flight Attendant Called Out A Hilton Hotel Because Her Rooms Fridge Didnt Keep Her Food Cold

It sounds like these hotels need to get it together!

