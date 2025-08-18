‘I’m calling with kind of a weird question.’ – A Flight Attendant Called Out A Hilton Hotel Because Her Room’s Fridge Didn’t Keep Her Food Cold

Great, now we can’t rely on refrigerators anymore?

A flight attendant named Ava posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about her stay at a Hilton hotel.

The text overlay on Ava’s video reads, “POV: Your flight attendant just trying to meal prep but your food keeps going bad in the hotels with the ‘cute fridges.'”

Ava filmed herself on the phone with a hotel worker and said, “I’m calling with kind of a weird question.

She continued, “Are these refrigerators, do you know like how cold they get?”

In the video’s caption, Ava wrote, “Can we make a petition to stop having fridges in hotel rooms that aren’t food-safe? I don’t have a fridge just to store wine and beer in.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@avaonthego can we make a petition to stop having fridges in hotel rooms that arent food-safe. i dont have a fridge just to store wine and beer in. ♬ original sound – ava | jersey runner

Ava posted a follow-up video and shared more information about her situaiton.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It sounds like these hotels need to get it together!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.