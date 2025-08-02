A Jealous Ex Blames Her Friend For The Way Things Ended In A Tricky Situationship, Even Though Circumstances Were Beyond Her Control

Situationships happen. But often, like in this post, one person wants more. And then the situationship hits the fan.

In this story, there’s an added problem: it’s a situationship triangle, and one person in the triangle doesn’t even want to be a part of it.

Let’s see how this all shakes out.

AITA for not caring that my friend blames me for her failed situationship when I didn’t do anything? I (22F) became friends with P (24M) and Q (22F) at the start of our university year. P and Q hit it off quickly and started a situationship, but they kept it secret from everyone — including me and their other friends/housemates. Around the same time, I was getting close to P as friends. Nothing romantic, just good conversations and bonding.

Eventually, P started sharing very personal things with me, and I started getting the feeling he might have a crush on me. I made it clear I had a boyfriend, and from then on, we drifted a bit.

Later on, P and I got close again, and I found out it was because he and Q had ended things.

A few weeks later, I found out why: Q had cheated on P, but also, during their situationship, P would routinely compare me to Q — saying I had a better body, was hotter, and had a better personality. Obviously, Q was really hurt by that.

At some point after their breakup, P confessed he was still in love with me. I told him again that I have a boyfriend and nothing could or would ever happen. Now, Q blames me for their relationship ending and hates me because P liked me the whole time. I’ve tried to stay out of it, and I never encouraged anything with P. I’ve never cheated or even flirted.

But I honestly don’t care anymore that Q is upset with me — I didn’t do anything wrong.

AITA for not caring that Q blames me, even though I wasn’t involved and have a boyfriend?

