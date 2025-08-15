‘It’s free-floating in my abdomen.’ – A Patient Thinks Something Was Left Inside Her After She Had A C-Section

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

A woman named Marie took to TikTok to talk to viewers about something that should alarm everyone: she said that she thinks something was left inside her by the surgeon who performed a C-Section on her when she gave birth.

Marie said she got a C-Section when she gave birth fifteen months ago and everything seemed fine…until recently.

The TikTokker said she felt a lump in her stomach and that her primary doctor didn’t believe her and said that an ultrasound didn’t show anything suspicious.

Marie went to a different doctor for another ultrasound and she said the doctor saw something, but he wasn’t sure what it is.

She told viewers, “My doctor was freaked out. The ultrasound technician was freaked out.”

Marie showed viewers screenshots of her ultrasound and said that she thinks the x-rays show a solid shape in her stomach.

She said, “I’m kind of thinking something was left in there during my C-Section because it is below all my skin layers, below my muscle layer.”

Marie added, “It’s free-floating in my abdomen. I can move it around my whole entire stomach. It’s hard and it’s about two inches wide.”

Here’s the video.

Marie posted a follow-up video and showed viewers what she thinks is the area where a foreign object was left in her body.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “It literally just feels like a ball inside of me rolling around.”

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual thinks they know what it is.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

How do doctors make mistakes like this?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!