August 15, 2025 at 6:50 am

‘It’s free-floating in my abdomen.’ – A Patient Thinks Something Was Left Inside Her After She Had A C-Section

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her surgery

TikTok/@mariewimb

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…

A woman named Marie took to TikTok to talk to viewers about something that should alarm everyone: she said that she thinks something was left inside her by the surgeon who performed a C-Section on her when she gave birth.

woman talking about surgery

TikTok/@mariewimb

Marie said she got a C-Section when she gave birth fifteen months ago and everything seemed fine…until recently.

The TikTokker said she felt a lump in her stomach and that her primary doctor didn’t believe her and said that an ultrasound didn’t show anything suspicious.

Marie went to a different doctor for another ultrasound and she said the doctor saw something, but he wasn’t sure what it is.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@mariewimb

She told viewers, “My doctor was freaked out. The ultrasound technician was freaked out.”

Marie showed viewers screenshots of her ultrasound and said that she thinks the x-rays show a solid shape in her stomach.

She said, “I’m kind of thinking something was left in there during my C-Section because it is below all my skin layers, below my muscle layer.”

Marie added, “It’s free-floating in my abdomen. I can move it around my whole entire stomach. It’s hard and it’s about two inches wide.”

woman talking about her c-section

TikTok/@mariewimb

Here’s the video.

@mariewimb

i’m waiting to get called to schedule a ct scan so give me your best guess 🥲#fyp #doctorsoftiktok #whatisit #nursesoftiktok #ultrasoundtech #surgerytiktok #greenscreen

♬ original sound – marie🫶🏻

Marie posted a follow-up video and showed viewers what she thinks is the area where a foreign object was left in her body.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “It literally just feels like a ball inside of me rolling around.”

@mariewimb

Replying to @Sarah it literally just feels like a ball inside of me rolling around #fyp #doctorsoftiktok #nursesoftiktok #foryou #whatisit #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – marie🫶🏻

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.27.55 AM Its free floating in my abdomen. A Patient Thinks Something Was Left Inside Her After She Had A C Section

Another individual thinks they know what it is.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.28.04 AM Its free floating in my abdomen. A Patient Thinks Something Was Left Inside Her After She Had A C Section

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.28.27 AM Its free floating in my abdomen. A Patient Thinks Something Was Left Inside Her After She Had A C Section

How do doctors make mistakes like this?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter