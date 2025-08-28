August 28, 2025 at 2:49 am

Just When They Thought Their Dog Had Run Away, He Shows Up Again Like Nothing Happened at All

by Ben Auxier

The feeling when you think you may have lost a pet is terrible.

I thought one of my two (thoroughly indoor because of where I live) cats had gotten out and lost somewhere, and I was in tatters.

Then after searching all around the outside of my building and literally starting to cry, I came inside and there she was, sitting in the living room, just reappearing from nowhere.

It’s such a good relief. Like in this video from TikTok user @jommitchell:

“I couldn’t find him,” says a neighbor kid through the video doorbell, “but I’ve heard dogs barking and cars honking and people yelling, so. Yeah.”

But then, as if on cue, “there he is!”

“Oh, my god, Oliver, why?”

Meanwhile the cat is just sitting there like…

When other neighbor kid is watching out for your runaway husky. 😅 Peep the wipeout 🤣 #husky #huskyowner #runaway #fugitive #huskyfugitive #huskies

Oliver, what are you even doing?

Here comes the boy, hello boy, welcome, there he is, he is here…

It’s a sweet video from many angles.

Though the cat would disagree.

I’m gonna die from wholesome overload.

