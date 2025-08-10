August 10, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘Landlord special times 300. Like, what?’ – A Tenant Found Something Unexpected On The Wall in Her Apartment

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever heard the term “landlord special?”

It’s used to describe a landlord’s shoddy or strange maintenance job in a house or an apartment, and there are quite a few examples of this phenomenon on TikTok.

In this video, a woman named Aliena showed viewers something odd that she found in her apartment.

Aliena told viewers that a piece of some kind of material covering a hole in her apartment was falling off.

She said, “Landlord special times 300. Like, what?”

The TikTokker removed the material and, to her surprise, it wasn’t a piece of wood.

Aliena said, “They used a cutting board to fill up this hole.”

Wow, that’s a new one!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Some landlords will do anything to save a buck…

