Little Boy Was Forced To Answer To The Wrong Name That His New Teacher Gave Him, So He Let His Parents Set Things Straight

Names are special, especially when you’re named after a family member.

Imagine a teacher insisting on calling you a name that’s not your name. Would you set her straight or let someone with more power do it?

This little boy‘s real name was Fredric, but he uses the nickname Ric.

His new teacher assumed it was a short version of “Richard,” so she started calling him that.

This Is Your Name (Malicious compliance by passive resistance.) Midway through the school year, when I was in the second grade, we suddenly got a new teacher. She went around the classroom and asked each of us to stand up and say our names. Now, my name is Fredric, because my maternal grandmother was named Frieda. She passed away a few days after my birth. But neither of my parents wanted to call me Fred, so my nickname became Ric.

This little boy stood up and introduced himself as Ric.

So when asked, I stood up and said my name is Ric. “We do not use nicknames in my class! Your name is Richard!” When I attempted to use my correct name, I was shut down and told there were no exceptions. I was to use the name Richard.

Since then, he answered to “Richard.”

To this day, I have no idea why she didn’t look at any paperwork to see my name, but I simply obeyed her demand and answered to Richard. A couple of weeks later came PTA night, and my parents went to meet with her. I was told things went wrong the moment she said she was happy to meet Richard’s parents.

His parents set things straight.

My mom was a very formidable woman who didn’t suffer fools gladly. My father was a delegate in the teachers’ union, so he had some pull of his own. After that, Ric was just fine. Thank you.

There’s no harm in letting a child go by a nickname.

Stand up for your name… or someone else just might do it for you.

