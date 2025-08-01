August 1, 2025 at 4:49 am

Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

by Liz Wiest

ladyspinedoc talking about Louis Vuitton

Source: TikTok/@ladyspinedoc

American travelers have garnered a notorious reputation amongst Europeans, but is it warranted?

Luxury shopper and TikTok-famous neurosurgeon Betsy Grunch excitedly took on the city with her daughter to acquire one of her dream bags, only to be met with disdain from a local salesperson.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.35.19 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Betsy shared with her followers that her excitement was cut short when the Louis Vuitton salesman was clearly dismissive and rude of her appearance.

“So it’s funny, we just got here in Italy and the one thing I’ve been looking forward to on this trip is there’s a couple of Louis Vuitton bags that I’ve been eyeing. So I got off the plane in my sweats and t-shirt” Betsy explained.

“This is what I’m wearing in case you wanted to know”, she said revealing the casual outfit.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.39.01 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

“I got her with me”, she continued as she revealed her daughter. “And went over to Louis Vuitton so I could eyeball the bags and see if they had what I wanted. Of course they did, so the salesman was dismissive. I assume because of what I’m wearing or how I looked or the fact that I had her with me”.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.41.33 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

“But yeah so he showed me the bags and I guess that maybe he assumed I couldn’t afford them. I don’t know what the case was. So I thanked him for his time and for showing me the bags and told him I was unclear if I wanted them or not, and that I left my passport at home and I would possibly try to come back”.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.49.20 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

“I told him I was going to go back and ask my husband if I could purchase those bags” she laughed. “That’s what he gets for passing judgment on someone for the way they look” with a final smirk, “Jokes on him”.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.51.42 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Uncomfortable to say the least. So much so that the TikTok community was pretty polarized on it.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.47.47 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Many people were sympathetic to the salesman and European customs.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.47.12 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Though some commenters stood by their convictions, customs or not.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.48.11 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Due to Betsy’s loyal following, many folks were still on her side.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.48.29 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Some even implied she should go for revenge.

Screenshot 2025 06 27 at 9.48.42 PM Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

Courtesy doesn’t come with a price tag.

