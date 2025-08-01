Louis Vuitton Customer Flies To Italy And Heads Straight To A Store, But a Salesman Ruined Her Dream Shopping Experience

American travelers have garnered a notorious reputation amongst Europeans, but is it warranted?

Luxury shopper and TikTok-famous neurosurgeon Betsy Grunch excitedly took on the city with her daughter to acquire one of her dream bags, only to be met with disdain from a local salesperson.

Betsy shared with her followers that her excitement was cut short when the Louis Vuitton salesman was clearly dismissive and rude of her appearance.

“So it’s funny, we just got here in Italy and the one thing I’ve been looking forward to on this trip is there’s a couple of Louis Vuitton bags that I’ve been eyeing. So I got off the plane in my sweats and t-shirt” Betsy explained.

“This is what I’m wearing in case you wanted to know”, she said revealing the casual outfit.

“I got her with me”, she continued as she revealed her daughter. “And went over to Louis Vuitton so I could eyeball the bags and see if they had what I wanted. Of course they did, so the salesman was dismissive. I assume because of what I’m wearing or how I looked or the fact that I had her with me”.

“But yeah so he showed me the bags and I guess that maybe he assumed I couldn’t afford them. I don’t know what the case was. So I thanked him for his time and for showing me the bags and told him I was unclear if I wanted them or not, and that I left my passport at home and I would possibly try to come back”.

“I told him I was going to go back and ask my husband if I could purchase those bags” she laughed. “That’s what he gets for passing judgment on someone for the way they look” with a final smirk, “Jokes on him”.

Uncomfortable to say the least. So much so that the TikTok community was pretty polarized on it.

Many people were sympathetic to the salesman and European customs.

Though some commenters stood by their convictions, customs or not.

Due to Betsy’s loyal following, many folks were still on her side.

Some even implied she should go for revenge.

Courtesy doesn’t come with a price tag.

