Man Accidentally Broke His Girlfriend’s Phone During A Trip, So Now She’s Blaming Him For Ruining Their Vacation

AITA for not being sympathetic enough for girlfriend phone accidentally breaking on vacation? Late at night, my girlfriend placed her phone on the bed. I had no idea it was there, and so I climbed into bed. I guess it fell off the bed, and the screen was damaged. I didn’t even hear anything. She acted as if it wasn’t too big of a deal at first.

Next day, we went to Apple Store after a tour. (We were on vacation in Europe for a trip that I paid for us to go on.) They said it would take 2 days to get someone to fix it. At that point, she got very upset and said she can’t be without her phone that long.

We left, and she said I was to blame for the phone breaking so I need to find a solution. She said I should have been more careful and more considerate and that I should have felt around if there was anything in the bed before I got in. Since that point, she has not been talking at all.

I managed to find a place that will fix it in a day which I will pay for. However, I feel this reaction is a bit much. I also feel weird I am being called selfish for a European trip I paid for. (But maybe I shouldn’t link both of them.)

I think she feels I wasn’t remorseful enough about her phone breaking and not being very sorry. I told her I understand why she is upset, but there isn’t anything we can do at present moment and that she will just be without her phone for a day or two. Should I have reacted differently?

This trip is now very awkward. Perhaps, I should have been more remorseful or see it from her point of view. My thoughts are it’s also a phone and it’s being fixed now, and not that it’s broken forever. Accidents happen. Please let me know if I’m the jerk here or if I should have reacted differently. AITA for not being sorry enough that my girlfriend’s phone broke?

Learn to let go of things you have no control over.

