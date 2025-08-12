Man Arrives Early To Attend A Coldplay Concert, But When He Overhears Two Women Talking About Him, He Wonders If He Did Something Wrong

Concerts can be really crowded, especially if you are on the floor and want to get as close as possible to the band.

If you were at a crowded concert, would you be upset if someone else was standing super close to you, or would you chalk it up to what it’s like to be at a concert?

In today’s story, one man answers this question differently than the two women who were standing next to him. Now, he’s wondering if he did something wrong.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for standing too close at a concert? 37M. This week I went to see Coldplay and had floor tickets. I got there a few hours early so I could get close to the front, although it got pretty packed pretty quickly (50,000 people). Around me were two young girls (mid twenties). I’m 37, a person of color, and about 215 lbs. I don’t always love being this packed in, but this is all I could get.

He overheard the two girls talking.

At one point one girl steps away and I hear her tell her friend “I’m want to get away from that guy (me)” Her friend was like “was he being creepy?” And she said “no, but he’s standing really close to me”. I apologized and she snapped at me saying “you’re standing like an inch away” And I’m like “it’s just really crowded”. There was never any physical contact in any way.

It got even more crowded.

As time went on it got even more packed and there were some people crowding me too. I just held my tongue as I feel that’s the reality at a concert like this when you want to get close to the band. When I looked over midway through the show I noticed these two girls had left the area completely. Everyone else around me seemed chatty and excited to see the show. AITA for standing too close to this one young girl?

I don’t think he did anything wrong. I think the two girls did the right thing by leaving. Hopefully they found somewhere less crowded to enjoy the concert.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

