Man Fainted At Her Friend’s Fitness Class, So She Told Everyone That It Was An Accident And Not Her Friend’s Fault

Some people can go to extremes when they get serious about losing weight.

Imagine being in a new fitness class when someone faints. If you knew the person fainted not because of the class but because of their strict diet, would you tell the truth, or would you let others spread lies about how intense the class is?

This woman shares how a man fainted at her friend’s fitness class, and all the blame fell on her friend.

Check out the full story.

AITA for defending my friend’s reputation as a fitness coach after someone passed out in her class? My (28/f) friend (26/f) recently became a fitness coach at a new spin studio in town. She was really nervous that no one would show up to her first class. The studio offers a free first class, so we both texted a bunch of people to help fill it up. It worked. We ended up booking the entire class.

This is where it gets bad!

One of the people who showed up was a 34/M, let’s call him Mike. He’s one of her friends and is on a big weight loss journey. He’s already lost 50 pounds and still has a ways to go. I really admire how committed he is. Halfway through the class, I heard some commotion and someone screamed. I was across the room and couldn’t see what was happening.

They were not expecting that!

Turns out Mike had fainted and fell, hitting his head. He came to pretty quickly, and the ambulance arrived in about 10-15 minutes. He kept telling everyone he was fine and that he had been doing a 24-hour water fast, which is probably why he passed out. Later, he said a doctor saw him for less than two minutes and just told him to go home and eat something. After that, people started saying my friend’s class was so intense that someone passed out. It scared off some people but also attracted some hardcore gym folks who wanted to try it.

She tried to share the truth.

I got kind of defensive and explained that her class isn’t extreme or unsafe, it was just a one-time situation with someone doing an extreme diet. One of our mutual friends thought I was downplaying my friend’s skills or saying she doesn’t teach a good class. That wasn’t what I meant at all. I just didn’t want people to be scared off for the wrong reason.

So now I’m wondering, am I TA for trying to explain what really happened?

YIKES! That sounds rough!

She probably only wanted to help her friend.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows that all of this is Mike’s fault.

This user wishes good luck to the friend!

This user knows that everyone is being unreasonable for blaming her.

This user knows that pleasing the world is tricky business.

This user knows that Mike needs to focus on his hydration.

She was only trying to help.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.