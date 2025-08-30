Man Got Tired Of His Dad’s Girlfriend Complaining About Their Relationship, So He Finally Snapped And Told Her To Stop

Some family dynamics are more complicated than they appear.

What would you do if your dad’s girlfriend kept complaining to you about her relationship with your dad? Would you lend a listening ear, or would you tell her you don’t want to be involved in this drama?

This man grew up with parents who were legally married but lived entirely separate lives.

His parents both have long-term partners now who are bothered by the current setup.

His dad’s girlfriend would always talk to him about this situation, but he didn’t want to hear it. One day he snapped.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my dad’s partner she knew he was still married when she started dating him and I’m not here to make that easier on her? My parents have been “married” for over 30 years now. I say “married” because legally they are married, but they broke up when I (24M) was 2. And with that came the living like a kid with divorced parents even though they were never formally or officially divorced.

This man’s parents never wanted a divorce, so they stayed married while living separately.

The reason? They don’t want to split their assets in a divorce. They argued over it and almost divorced twice, but they always ended the proceedings because neither wanted to lose in the divorce. So, they remained legally married and operate day to day like divorced people.

Both of them are in serious relationships.

Both have been in other relationships, and when my siblings (26M and 27F) and I were kids, they split custody of us. It was always kind of crazy because we’d say we had divorced parents when we didn’t really. But, on the outside, it looks that way. But if you’re close to us, you’d find out for one reason or another.

Both of their parents’ partners have issues with the current setup.

My mom and dad are both with long-term partners now. Both of the partners have issues with the fact that they’re still technically with married people and that they can’t get married to them. My mom’s guy learned fast that my siblings and I didn’t want to hear complaints about that.

He told his dad’s girlfriend not to drag him into any relationship issues she has.

My dad’s partner is different. She keeps trying to talk to us about it. And speaking for myself, I have tried to be diplomatic. I also kind of asked her not to drag me into relationship issues. But she refuses to let it go.

She even cornered him during a birthday celebration and poured her feelings to him.

She wants to cry about it to us. She wants us to say we hate it for her and offer advice or tell her what to do. It’s damn weird since these are our parents she’s talking about. Last weekend, she cornered me at my grandpa’s birthday and started unloading her frustration on me about it.

He snapped and told her to stop because she was driving him crazy.

In a maybe too-harsh way, I told her to stop. I said she knew Dad was still married when she started dating him, and she had to accept that fact because I’m not here to make that easier on her. I said she was driving me crazy and to shut up already.

Now, the girlfriend is demanding an apology.

She told me I didn’t need to be so uncivil and volatile toward her. She had a real attitude the rest of the party. Dad asked me about it, and I told him everything that happened. He acted like I never said anything. Then, she texted and demanded an apology. AITA?

Was the girlfriend out of line to try to involve a child in her relationship drama?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Some people do not want to get involved in someone else’s drama.

