Man Got Uninvited From A Family Trip With His Girlfriend, So Now He’s Asking For His Money Back

Romantic relationships can get messy, especially when families get involved.

Imagine being uninvited from a family trip with your partner’s family, but you’ve already paid your share of the travel expenses. Would you ask for your money back?

This man is having an on-and-off situation with his girlfriend.

It became even more problematic as they were planning a trip with her family.

He had already chipped in for the trip, but her family didn’t want him to come.

So now, he’s thinking about asking for a refund.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking to be given my money back after being told they don’t want me to come on holiday with them? My girlfriend and I had been arguing on and off for 18 months, with the last 2 months being especially tense. This resulted in her very nearly leaving me this weekend. This was made even more of a tense situation as we have booked to go away with her whole family next week that we have all chipped in towards (£222).

This man’s girlfriend couldn’t decide whether or not he would come with them.

She couldn’t decide whether she felt comfortable with me coming or not. She’s finally said she’s happy for me to come still as we’ve had some really productive and hopeful conversations. But now, her family have said that they’re not comfortable with me coming anymore after seeing her upset for so long. They think it will be awkward, and it might make the holiday tense.

He’s now thinking about asking for his money back.

I do understand this, and this isn’t the issue. The whole time my partner couldn’t decide if I should come or not, this wasn’t mentioned even once, that even if she was happy, her parents still wouldn’t be. Am I the jerk for asking for my £222 back?

He had no choice in the matter, so he just wanted his money.

I’ve had to take holiday off work. That’s now going to be awkward for my manager to cancel and find me jobs last minute as we’re meant to be going next week. I’ve had no choice in whether I’m coming or not. I don’t want to still be paying whilst everyone else goes and keeps their cheaper split accommodation cost.

But he doesn’t know how to handle the situation.

I have no idea how to handle this and really need some help. The last thing I want to do is drive another wedge between my girlfriend and me or make her feel like she’s stuck in the middle. She is really sad about this, too, and didn’t see it coming at all. For context, there were 6 of us going in total, so £222 each.

If you’re excluded from the plan, you shouldn’t be expected to pay for the experience.

