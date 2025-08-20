Crew Member Had Enough Of A Self-Centered Yacht Owner, So He And The Other Crew Left Him Stranded At Sea

A boss’s bad decision can affect his entire crew.

If you were working for someone who ranted about something that really bothered you, would you continue working for them, or would you quit?

This man was crewing a yacht alongside a friend for a really annoying American boat owner.

The owner constantly cut corners on safety and exploded during a political argument.

After his tantrum, the crew decided they’d had more than enough.

Read the story below for all the details.

Sailing I’ve just crewed on a yacht with a good friend (also a yacht owner). We were traveling from Australia to New Caledonia. The owner of this boat is a rich American but skimps on things that are inexpensive but important.

This man was expecting to stay on the boat for the next week because of the owner’s bad decision.

Today, he spat the dummy because we refused to accept that America would come rushing to NZ’s defence if NZ was attacked. Like he literally ranted and then retired to his berth on the boat. We are meant to be crew on his boat for the next week.

But he and the other crew decided they were done, so they left the owner by his own.

And guess what… yeah, we are off tomorrow. Leaving him in the lurch with a big boat and no way to sail it. Can I laugh about it? Yeah, the hell I can.

Did they do the right thing?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person loves the story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares some political facts.

Here’s an honest assumption.

Finally, this person is curious.

If you treat people poorly, don’t be surprised when they walk away.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.