Man Planned A Celebration For His Wife’s 40th Birthday, But His Sister-in-Law Demanded That He Move The Date Of The Party

AITA – For telling my sis-in-law that we dont have to accommodate to her plans Tomorrow is my wife’s 40th birthday. I started planning the birthday last week. We usually don’t do big parties as it is only a few of us — 11 in total, so I sent my original message to everyone.

But my oldest sister-in-law told me that she had tickets already purchased for the same day her birthday is. She asked if we could celebrate on Saturday. I started to give her a piece of my mind, telling her she forgot her birthday and bugging her about it. Today, I told my wife that we had everything ready for Saturday, and she didn’t like the idea. She expressed that it is her 40th and that she wanted to have it on her actual day.

I knew this was going to happen because she always likes to have her birthday on her actual day, and this being her big 40, of course. So I told her her oldest sister already had plans and that she had asked if we could move it. That was even worse, because her oldest sister always wants everyone to accommodate her needs.

So my wife said we are celebrating tomorrow, and if she can’t be there, oh well. I communicated the change of plans. And my sister-in-law went, as usual, explosive mad and blamed me for late planning. She stated that she had purchased the tickets back in May.

I was like, I am not planning my wife’s birthday since April or earlier. You have known her birthday is on the 18th of July her whole life. But she thinks she needs to rule the world and whatever she says has to be done no matter what. So I told my sister-in-law we don’t have to accommodate her plans. She left the group chat.

His wife should get to celebrate her birthday on her actual birthday if she wants to. He shouldn’t have agreed to celebrate on another day when he knew his wife would be upset about it. His sister-in-law sounds pretty selfish.

You can’t please everyone, especially when someone thinks the world should revolve around them.

