Man Questioned A Private Property Sale That Felt Sketchy To Him, So He Got Blamed For Delaying The Sale Of Their Grandparents’ Home

Inheritances can cause serious arguments among family members.

Imagine multiple family members wanting to buy your late grandparents’ home. Would you be upset if one relative tried to get away with buying the home for less than market value when the will stated that the house should be sold at market value?

This man and his partner were hoping to purchase their late grandparents’ property.

They were waiting for it to be listed before they made an offer, but they found out that a cousin had tried to secure the home in a private deal.

Read the full story below to find out how this drama plays out.

AITA for showing interest in family property of an inheritance A grandparent recently died. In their will, it states that their property is to be sold at market value, and all the assets will be divided between the grandparent’s remaining children and grandchildren.

This man and his partner were interested in buying the property.

My partner and I had always joked around about purchasing the property once the grandparent passed away, but we figured it was out of our price range, since it’s about an acre on sought-out land. Another grandchild expressed interest in purchasing the property but was told no as it was being sold at market value. So we didn’t follow up.

They planned to have their own assessment done.

The executors (the two remaining children) had the property appraised. It came in significantly lower than what we thought it would be, but there were concerns over the 33% difference between the two appraisals. We decided that when it was listed, we would have our own assessment done and potentially put in an offer.

He raised a concern when the executors agreed that one of the grandchildren could purchase the property.

Before it was listed, another grandchild approached them with an offer to buy the property in a private sale. The executors decided that this grandchild would purchase the property for a price between the two appraisals. I raised concerns over this as we were told that it wasn’t going to be a private sale but would be put on the market.

He expressed that they were willing to buy it too as soon as it’s listed.

I expressed how we were interested in the property and were waiting for it to be listed. It’s now being listed on the market. Another appraisal has been done by the executors which was in line with the highest of the original two appraisals.

He found the lowball offer to be sketchy.

The one appraisal that we got done also confirmed this price. It turns out that the lowball offer came from a friend of the cousin who made the offer, which seems super sketchy to me.

Now, tensions arise in the family due to the various deals being made.

With the price being higher, my partner and I can’t in good conscience put an offer in. This would be hurting the rest of the family for our own gain. The executors are extremely annoyed with me for slowing down the sale of the property, but the other grandchildren are extremely annoyed at the one grandchild that tried to do a backdoor deal.

It must be a really nice property if so many relatives want to buy it.

Fairness should always outweigh favoritism.

