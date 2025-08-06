Man Refused To Pack A Suitcase When Traveling, So He Bought Identical Clothes For Every Home He Owned

Some people have so much money that convenience becomes the ultimate luxury.

Imagine meeting a customer who casually drops thousands of dollars, not for gifts or a special event, but because he refuses to pack a suitcase when traveling between his homes. Would you be shocked or amazed?

In the following story, one retail employee comes across a customer with a travel habit most of us can only dream about. Here’s what happened.

The man who didn’t want to take a suitcase with him when he travels.. A few years back, I worked at a big-name outdoors store at the customer service counter. This middle-aged guy came up to me with three different outfits (shirts, shorts, hat, and sandals), all of the most expensive brands at the store. I’m talking about $75 for a single shirt. He came up to me and said, “I need five sets of each of these outfits, but I didn’t see them all on the shelves. Can you check in the back for me?” I was like, “Sure thing, what different sizes do you need them in?” We always had wealthy people come through, so I thought it was for a wedding party or something weird where everybody was going to match.

Then, he explained why he does it.

He said, “No, all the same size, please.” So we went and found him everything, except we only had 3 sizes of the shoes he needed. This didn’t bother him at all; he was like, “I’ll find them somewhere else.” Of course, I’m curious why he’s buying all this, and he tells me he owns four different homes across the country and a yacht. He hates packing, so when he buys clothes, he just gets multiple sets for each house! It blew my mind that some people have so much money that they can do this. Other extremely wealthy people would come in and buy thousands of dollars worth of fishing equipment and stuff, but this guy’s identical closets are a story I’ll always remember.

Wow! That must be nice!

