Boyfriend Saw His Girlfriend Being Ignored And Used By Her Younger Cousin, So He Asked Her To Cut Contact Once And For All

It is hard to watch someone you love get hurt over and over again, but is it better to let them resolve the issue themselves? Or would you step in and tell them what to do even if it hurts their feelings?

This man has seen how his girlfriend deeply cares for her younger cousin.

However, her cousin constantly ignores and ghosts her.

He finally spoke up and urged her to stop reaching out.

Was he right to advise this? Read the full story below.

AITA For telling my girlfriend to give up on contacting her cousin? My girlfriend and I have been dating for almost a year. We’re long distance (1.5 to 2 hours apart), so I’ve only met her mom and stepdad so far. She lives with her dad, but we haven’t met him yet because of conflicting schedules.

This man noticed that his girlfriend was close to her younger cousin.

One person she talks about constantly is her little cousin, who she calls her “little broke bestie.” They’re 12 years apart, similar to my relationship with my much younger sister, so I get it. My GF has always spoiled her cousin (trips, spas, mani/pedis) without expecting anything in return. The issue: her cousin constantly bails on her, often at the last minute.

Her cousin would often ghost her, especially when she’s with her boyfriend.

Last year, they planned a fancy getaway. After my GF booked a nice hotel and pulled strings for an upgrade, the cousin canceled the night before. Later, she complained she “would’ve come if she knew it was going to be a nice stay.” The cousin is now dating a guy who’s in and out of jail. When she’s with him, she ghosts my GF. Only when she’s single does she reach out, usually to vent about her relationship drama.

He told his girlfriend to stop reaching out to her cousin.

My GF gets hurt every time. I told her to stop reaching out to her cousin as it’s a one-sided relationship. I even (maybe harshly) predicted the cousin would get pregnant and learn the hard way. Sure enough, the cousin announced her pregnancy (on April Fool’s Day) and even left my GF on read after she congratulated her.

He made it clear that he doesn’t want to do anything with her.

Now, the cousin only contacts her when she needs something. I told my GF I have zero respect for someone who treats family like that, and I don’t want anything to do with her cousin, including attending the baby shower.

His girlfriend is really sad about the situation.

My GF thanked me for being in her corner, but she is still really sad about the situation, especially because she’s an only child and considered her cousin like a little sister. So, AITA for asking my GF to stop contacting someone who clearly doesn’t value her?

It’s sad that the younger cousin doesn’t seem to want to spend time with the older cousin, but is this boyfriend overstepping by getting involved? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

You can’t tell her what to do, says this person.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people show up only when it’s convenient for them.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.