Man Stood Up To A Woman Who Cut In Line, But When He Was Cursed At In Front Of His Kid, He Wondered If He Should’ve Stayed Quiet
by Heide Lazaro
Freepik/Reddit
Basic etiquette is a must, especially if there’s a long line in the store.
How would you react if someone cut in line in front of you? Would you call them out on line jumping, or would you stay quiet?
This man was in a long line at a popular bakery with his hungry child.
A woman joined her friend near the front and jumped the queue, so he confronted her and asked her to go back to the end of the line.
Now, he’s wondering if confronting her was a mistake.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
AITA for calling someone out for queue jumping and making them pay with their friend?
Yesterday, I was in Greggs, and there was a ridiculous line out of the door.
A lady in front of me was on the phone to a friend of hers who came to meet her.
Her friend joined her in the queue just before getting to the till.
Initially, I had no issue as they were clearly together, and I assumed they would go to the till together.
This man asked the second lady if they would purchase together.
But no.
The first lady went to the till, and then the second waited for the next cashier.
At this point, I asked the second lady if she was going to join the first at the till.
She said no, they were buying separately.
He told her that she needed to go back to the end of the line.
So I said, “If that’s the case, you’ve pushed in and need to go back to the start of the queue.”
She called me a “freaking jerk” and joined her friend and got her to pay for her food.
Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have bothered saying anything, but the queue was crazy long. It had taken me 20 minutes to get to the till, and there was hardly any food left, so someone pushing in reduced the chance of me getting anything, and I had my very hungry kid with me.
Luckily, she didn’t hear the classy “freaking jerk” comment.
Ultimately, my comment made no difference as the lady still got ahead of me, but now, she was riled up, so it made me think: AITA and should I have just ignored it?
When calling someone out on line jumping doesn’t change anything, was it worthwhile to speak up anyway?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.
Stand up for what’s right and fair.
