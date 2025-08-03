Man Thought His Girlfriend Was Acting Suspicious, So He Secretly Voice Recorded Her Talking To Another Guy

Relationships should be built on trust, but if you don’t think you can trust your partner, you might resort to extreme measures.

Imagine being suspicious of your girlfriend. Would you choose to believe her, or would you find a way to learn if she’s telling the truth or not?

This man felt that his girlfriend was acting suspicious, so he secretly voice-recorded her while he was out of the house.

Was he wrong to do that? Read the full story below.

AITAH for secretly voice recording my GF talking to another guy on the phone when I’m not home I’ve been with my GF for over 10 years. We live together and pretty much do everything together. Lately, I’ve noticed something. She’ll ask me to go to the store to pick up some random thing for her.

This man started recording the sound in the room when he left.

I found this weird because, usually, we would just go to the store together. I became so suspicious, so I would leave my iPad voice memo app recording in the room while I was gone.

The first time, I caught her talking to another guy. It was hard to hear the context of the conversation because she had the TV volume up pretty loud, but I could hear her laughing and the tone of her voice was very flirtatious.

The conversations were very intimate.

I didn’t want to confront her without knowing the substance of the conversation. The next few times I recorded her, it was almost the same thing. Loud TV volume, laughing, and flirting. I was able to start piecing words together. I found their conversations being very intimate.

He confronted her.

I decided to finally confront her about it. When I did, her first reaction wasn’t to deny or apologize for her actions. Instead, she got mad at me for recording her without her consent.

And she broke down crying because of what he did.

She broke down crying about past experiences. She had been recorded without her consent before. Now, I feel bad. But clearly she’s cheating, right?

She’s upset because she was caught. He should dump her.

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

