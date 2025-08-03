Man Was Ordered To Do Push-Ups Every Time His Division Leader Smiled, And He Took It Literally For As Long As Possible

Navy leaders often know how to power trip.

This man was a Navy recruit who attended boot camp.

His division leader told him to do push-ups every time he smiles.

When they saw each other again, the leader asked why he wasn’t doing any push-ups.

He responded honestly… which made his division leader smile.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Boot camp orders Many years ago, when I was in Navy boot camp. One of the division leaders thought I was the heaviest member of the group. So he decided I was going to get special attention.

This man was instructed to do 20 push-ups when his division leader smiled.

He told me, in front of everyone: “Every time you see my smiling face, I want you to drop and give me 20 push-ups.” I’m a natural-born smart aleck. So malicious compliance was definitely in my wheelhouse.

The division leader asked him why he wasn’t doing the push-ups.

The next day, he walked out. I stood still at attention like everyone else. He walked up to me and asked if I remembered what he told me. I told him I did and repeated it back to him.

He answered honestly.

“Then why aren’t you doing push-ups?” “You’re not smiling!” He broke a smile. I immediately dropped and did the push-ups.

Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This user thinks it was brilliant.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

LOL. Another 40, says this one.

And finally, here’s an honest and sweet remark.

A smile can make you do what you’re not supposed to.

At least, it did in this case.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.