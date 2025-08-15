Man Witnessed Office Workers Disrespect His Former Teammates, So He Found A Petty Way To Get Back At Them

Hierarchies in the workplace are common, but they’re not always nice or fair.

If you witnessed office workers looking down on the factory workers, would you try to ignore their rude comments, set them straight, or find a creative way to get revenge?

This man was a former laborer who had worked his way up to management at a factory.

During a plumbing emergency, his former teammates were mocked for having a bad odor.

He didn’t appreciate the way they were treated, so he thought of a petty way to get back at them.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Treating workers like peasants I worked at a factory that had office personnel upstairs and laborers downstairs. I had worked my way from laborer to management. All the folks on the floor had taught me and helped me move up to where I was all of my old peers’ manager.

The laborers received rude comments from the office personnel.

We had a plumbing issue one day, and my guys from the floor had to use the office restroom. Our plant was hot. So, we were all sweaty and a little smelly. The office employees complained about the laborers’ bad odor as if they had been invaded. They made some nasty comments.

So, this man thought of a petty way to defend his friends.

FYI, my guys made about 4x as much money as the office employees, and they were a net positive to the company. The office people were a net negative. After the disrespect to my guys, I would go up to the office break room about once a month.

He took a big bite of the nicest sandwich.

When no one was around, I’d go through the lunches until I found the nicest sandwich. I would shove it into my mouth and take a giant bite out of it. It would look like a shark had bitten it. Then, I would wrap it back up and put it back in the lunch box.

He got called in and asked to investigate.

Well, after a couple of months of this, I got a call from HR. “We have someone messing with lunches in the office break room. We think it’s a labor employee. You have a good relationship with them. So we’d like you to find out who it is so we can discipline them.”

But, of course, he never revealed what was happening.

I told them I’d look into it. Yep, they put me in charge of finding myself. Never did catch that guy.

That’s funny!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares a similar experience.

Absolutely petty, says this person.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Treat everyone with respect because you never know who might be eating your lunch.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.