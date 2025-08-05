Microsoft Throws Some Shade At Apple Over Their “Brand New” Liquid Glass Aesthetic

Have you heard? Apple introduced a delightful and elegant new software design. At least that’s how their press release worded it.

It’s called “Liquid Glass” and it does look something like what that name evokes. A lot of shiny, transparent layers being all sleek.

But you know Apple – half their inventions are inventions, and the other half are repackaged stuff someone else made years ago.

Looks like this is probably the latter, as pointed out by @windows on TikTok:

“Just gonna leave this here,” reads the caption, over a slideshow of desktop screenshots from Windows Vista, a version of their OS that was released almost two decades ago in 2007.

Looks pretty glassy…and liquidy.

“Y’all good???” reads the description, though they stop short of mentioning Apple directly.

It was a pretty good PR move.

But does anyone really own this look?

Literally every comment was a fight.

Time for everything to revert to this style?

Personally I don’t understand why people have such strong opinions about which Windows versions have been trash.

They’re fine. They’ve all been fine. Every platform has bugs. Relax.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁