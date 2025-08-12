Mom Asked Her Son To Line Up The Shoes By The Door, But His Literal Interpretation Created A Hilarious New Obstacle Course

Sometimes kids follow instructions a little too well.

Imagine asking your child to tidy up a pile of shoes by the door, expecting them to straighten the usual row.

But instead, they carefully line up every single pair, three rows deep, right into the middle of your busiest walkway.

In today’s story, one mother encounters this very scenario with her young son.

Here’s how it all played out.

Asked kid to line up shoes There were 6-7 shoes jumbled by the door, and I asked my son (elementary school, what’s that in other countries, primary school?) to line them up. We also happen to have a box for “extra” shoes right there. So obviously, he Lined Up The Shoes. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤣🤣

She couldn’t have asked for a better job.

The shoes are now lined up beautifully… 3 pairs deep… This particular row of shoes is tucked along the side of a high-traffic area right inside our garage door. So while the original 6-7 jumbled pairs of shoes fit fine, I now have 3 rows of beautifully lined up shoes jutting out into the pathway.

Wow! That’s one way to line them up.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

This person thinks the kid took it a step further.

That’s so punny!

They sure are!

Here’s a reader who doesn’t get the compliance part of it.

Good for this kid!

There’s nothing like teaching them young!

