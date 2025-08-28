Mother Tried To Return A “Faulty” Console, But Her Son Accidentally Told The Truth And Ruined Her Plan

Sometimes, kids reveal things their parents wish they wouldn’t.

What would you do if a customer tried to return a damaged product by blaming the store, only for their child to accidentally expose the real reason it broke?

Would you let it slide and do the return anyway?

Or would his comment be enough for you to shut the whole thing down?

In the following story, one retail worker finds themselves in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

Mother tries to return faulty console, son spills the beans A mother and her two kids came in to return a game console, claiming that it didn’t work. No problem there. She had the receipt and could see she had only purchased it a couple of days ago. As I am asking if she wants a refund or a swap, one of her sons says, “It’s not working because my brother spilled milk over it.”

He wasn’t going to let her plan work.

That was the end of that. She started arguing with me about how it wasn’t working before that happened. I refused the return. She went off in a huff, saying something about trying other stores. I quickly sent an email to our other stores in the city, letting them know the story and who to look out for. I have no idea if they ever managed to return the console. Hopefully, the son piping up didn’t get in too much trouble.

Wow! That kid sure ruined it for them.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

For this reader, stopping a dishonest person is good.

Here’s someone who would’ve done the return anyway.

Yet another person who probably would’ve just done the return.

This person poured milk into a VCR as a child.

Those poor kids.

It’s easy to see why he refused the return, but he should’ve considered doing it anyway.

