Parent Used A Clever Dinner Countdown Hack, So They Slashed Their Kids’ Screen Time And Prevented Meltdowns

Managing kids’ screen time is a challenge every parent knows all too well, but a little creativity can go a long way.

One savvy parent found a way to make sure dinner time was never a surprise to their kids while they were engrossed in their video games.

Read on for the full story!

As a parent, I know full well that you can’t pause an online game. That’s why I give you clear instructions on how much time you have left. It’s your job to plan accordingly. I’ll probably get downvoted to heck for this, but it’s the truth. I always give my kids updates on how long they have left. Ex: dinner’s ready in 30 minutes… 15… 5 minutes.

They had a very specific reason for doing this.

If you just started a 15 minute match, knowing full well you have to stop in 5, it’s your own fault. I gave you a deadline, when it’s over you shut your game.

When it comes to keeping the peace, sometimes the simplest solutions are the best.

What did Reddit think?

Some kids seem to think their parents were born in the stone age.

Enforcing rules like this can actually help kids with their time management skills.

Whether they like it or not, disciplined kids turn into disciplined adults.

This gamer dad has a more direct approach.

Interrupting your kids’ gaming time won’t win parents any popularity awards, but setting clear expectations can at least help keep the peace.

It’s a small trick with a big impact.

