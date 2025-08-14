PhD Student Said He Has A Student Loan Hack That Might Make His Classes Cost $1,000 A Year

Well, I guess this is one way to do it…

A man posted a video on TikTok and explained how he plans to never pay off his student loans…

And it sounds like it might work!

The man told viewers, “I’ve decided that I’m never going to pay back my student loans and this is how.”

He told folks that he’s working on his doctoral degree and he’ll “be milking those student loan refund checks throughout the process.”

The TikTokker said that after he gets his degree, “I’m going to continue going to college for the rest of my life.”

He said he’s going to pay to take two classes each semester for at least two semesters a year, which will cost him about $2,000 per year, but he’ll get a $1,000 tax credit each year, so he’ll really only be paying $1,000 annually.

The TikTokker said he’ll continue to earn associate’s degrees for the rest of his life and he’ll “keep learning.”

Sounds like a plan!

Here’s the video.

@thenormajeane5 For legal purporses this is SATIRE: I’m never going to pay back those student loans. – don’t get me wrong I know it’s inevitable and I hope to be in a better place in the future I guess. ♬ Don’t Forget About Us – KAYTRANADA Remix – Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and addressed a comment from a viewer.

Check out what he had to say.

He’s looking to take advantage of the system…forever.

