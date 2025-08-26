Rejected Job Applicant Turns Into A Menace, So This Person Helped Kick Him Out Of The Store

Staying calm in difficult situations is a valuable skill in retail.

Imagine dealing with a particularly difficult customer who wasn’t really even a customer but a job applicant.

This trans person was working at a grocery store when some guy walked in wanting to apply for a job.

They initially felt bad for him, but eventually, the guy started acting out and stealing from them.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Dude just won’t take no I work at a nice enough grocery store for now, while I’m back in college. I work at the meat counter and, by and large, basically everyone is nice. Sometimes though, we’ve had this dude come in every week since about July. He was asking for a job.

This trans person felt really bad for the guy who wanted to get a job.

At first, I felt really bad for him because he seemed like a down-on-his-luck dude doing his best to get a job. He didn’t get hired, and that’s when he started acting out. The most memorable was him bringing our “Help Wanted” boards that we had around the pillars in the parking lot. Then, he started stealing them.

The guy came back to the store, reeking of meth,

About a month back, he came in reeking of meth and came back to us at the meat counter. Three of us were working: a newbie, our PIC (an older guy), and me, the stocky trans. He started yelling at me, asking why he didn’t get hired. I did my best meth-head calming voice. My PIC was urging me to get him out because he’s freaking out the other customers.

They kicked him out of the store and banned him from returning.

So, I did my best to herd him out until he cornered one of the bagger girls up front and started yelling at her. I and the PIC up front grabbed him by the shoulders and escorted him out. We told the boss and got back to work. I learned later he came in the next day. He drank half a bottle of red vinegar before he got kicked out and banned from returning.

Some customers aren’t worth keeping.

Some people need help more than a job.

