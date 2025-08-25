Roommate Kept Ruining This Guy’s Cast Iron Skillet, So He Hid It In His Room And Now People Are Calling Him Petty

Some people just don’t respect your things, no matter how many times you try to explain.

So, what would you do if your roommate kept using your most prized kitchen item and ruined it every time? Would you give them another chance? Or would you find a way to protect your pan before it gets wrecked again?

In the following story, one guy finds himself in this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for hiding my cast iron pan from my roommate? I (26M) live with my roommate, Alex (25M). We get along great for the most part, but we have a recurring issue in the kitchen. I’m really into cooking, and I’ve slowly bought some nice pieces of kitchen equipment for myself. My favorite thing is a cast-iron skillet that I’ve spent ages seasoning and taking care of. It’s kind of my baby. Alex keeps using it without asking. I wouldn’t even mind that much if he knew how to clean it, but he treats it like any other non-stick pan. He’ll leave it to soak in the sink overnight, use soap, or even use a metal scourer on it, which completely destroys the seasoning I’ve built up.

He’s explained how to use it, but his roommate doesn’t listen.

I’ve probably explained to him 4-5 times how to care for it and asked him to please just leave it alone if he can’t remember. He always just says, “Yeah, my bad,” and then does the exact same thing a week later. Last week, I’d had enough. I found it in the sink again, soaking in soapy water with leftover pasta sauce in it. I was so mad. I didn’t even say anything to him this time, I just cleaned it, re-seasoned the whole thing, and now I just keep it in my bedroom when I’m not using it.

Now, he’s complaining to their mutual friends.

Well, today he wanted to cook something and couldn’t find it. He asked me where it was, and I told him honestly that I was keeping it in my room because he’s proven he can’t respect my property. He completely blew up, saying I was being a petty and childish ******* and that it’s just a ******* pan. He’s telling our mutual friends that I’m creating a “hostile” living environment over a piece of metal. AITA?

