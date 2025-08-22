Rude Teenagers Came Into The Store And Started Making A Scene, But This Employee Isn’t Sure She Handled It Well

Working in retail means dealing with different types and attitudes of customers.

If some customers were being rude to a coworker, would you stay out of it, or would you call the customers out on their rude behavior?

This woman was working as a third key in a small retail store when a group of teens started acting out.

They were making a scene and began harassing an employee.

She went closer to them and tried to intervene.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Rude teens I work in retail. We get annoying teens all the time who try to shoplift every chance they get. Today, we had a group of teens come in who were looking around. One girl started saying, “Who are you staring at?”And something along those lines to my sales associate.

This woman moved closer to the rude teenagers.

I was a third key there, and it was a pretty small store. The group of girls were around 13 to 15 years old. So I moved a bit closer to them. She started saying the same thing to me and her voice also rose. She was creating a scene, so I told them that they had to leave and I was calling security.

That didn’t help.

They then got even more hyper and started yelling, asking why I was calling security and saying they were not shoplifting. I told them they had to leave as they were being verbally abusive and creating a scene. This happened when my manager was on break.

They came back and started making a scene again.

They left and came back when my manager was there and started creating a scene again. I don’t know how better I could have handled this situation. I could have maybe not said anything to them.

She admitted she doesn’t have any experience dealing with this kind of situation.

But they were really rude to my sales associate, so I felt like I had to interfere. I also don’t have a lot of experience handling these kinds of situations. I hate teens, and I hate retail.

Was there a better way to handle this situation?

Rude customers deserve to be called out and put in their place.

