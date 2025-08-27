August 27, 2025 at 6:47 am

Sephora Stores Were Absolutely Full Of Men For One Day Only, And Here’s Why

by Ben Auxier

Inside a Sephora store

I am a man, and I don’t wear makeup.

The world of beauty products is entirely foreign, confusing, and frightening to me.

And I’m not alone, as highlighted by TikTok user @sydneyrousso:

POV: you come to Sephora on the DoorDash deal day and it’s all male shoppers.”

The inference here is that these dudes are all working for DoorDash and probably having a heck of a time finding their orders.

Godspeed, fellas.

I’ve never laughed harder at them trying to find product #sephora #doordashsale

There were many interpretations to this occurrence.

One way or another, they managed it.

It’s inspiring, really.

A good time for bring your daughter to work day.

Way to get that bag.

