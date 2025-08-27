Sephora Stores Were Absolutely Full Of Men For One Day Only, And Here’s Why
by Ben Auxier
I am a man, and I don’t wear makeup.
The world of beauty products is entirely foreign, confusing, and frightening to me.
And I’m not alone, as highlighted by TikTok user @sydneyrousso:
POV: you come to Sephora on the DoorDash deal day and it’s all male shoppers.”
The inference here is that these dudes are all working for DoorDash and probably having a heck of a time finding their orders.
Godspeed, fellas.
@sydneyrousso
I’ve never laughed harder at them trying to find product #sephora #doordashsale
There were many interpretations to this occurrence.
One way or another, they managed it.
It’s inspiring, really.
A good time for bring your daughter to work day.
Way to get that bag.
