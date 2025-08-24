She Bonded With Her Roommate’s Friend About Her Background, And Her Roommate Got Upset And Jealous About It

Boy, talk about being insecure…

That’s the only thing I can I could think of after I read this woman’s story about how her roommate reacted to a normal interaction.

But the big question remains…

Did she do anything wrong?

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my roommate’s friend about my heritage? “I 21F am half Mexican and half Chinese. My parents came to the US before I was born, but thought it was very important for me to learn their native languages and participate in both of their cultures. Because of this, I can speak Spanish and Mandarin.

Sounds pretty awesome!

Both of my parents also loved cooking, so growing up we ate a lot of traditional Mexican and Chinese dishes as well as some blended fusion meals as well. A few nights ago, I was cooking dinner at my apartment. I was making one of those fusion dishes, but I got stuck on a particular step, so I called my mom to ask for help and we talked in Spanish. I was on the phone when my roommate, Ann 23F, came home with her friends, who I was not told were coming over. Later, one of the guys from the group came into the kitchen and asked what I was making because it smelled good. I explained the dish was created by my parents to blend Mexican and Chinese cuisine. He then asked why I was speaking on the phone in Spanish earlier, so I told him that I’m half Mexican and half Chinese, and that I grew up speaking both Spanish and Mandarin with my parents. He seemed genuinely interested and asked me more about the languages and the cooking, so we ended up talking for a while about my background and how food and language are such a big part of my life.

Oh, boy…

The next day, I found out through my other roommate that Ann had told her I was showing off and flirting with her friend. This ****** me off because I wasn’t trying to flirt with him and he was the one who started the conversation with me. I tried to talk to Ann about this, but she just seemed annoyed and told me that it was obvious how it looked and I should be more mindful when she has her friends over. I told her that I can’t be “mindful” if she doesn’t even warn me about having company over. She said that she doesn’t have to get my permission to invite people to the apartment. I was getting irritated by this point so I let the conversation die down after this. It’s been so awkward ever since this happened and every time I see her she’s short with me and barely acknowledges me. I’m starting to wonder if I behaved out of line. AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

It sounds like her roommate has some serious jealousy issues…

