She Can’t Stand Living With Her Roommate, So She Told Her She’ll Be Moving Out In Four Months To Live Somewhere Else

AITA (F20) for telling my roommate (F21) I’m moving out? “I moved in with my roommate last August for my sophomore year (her junior year). We knew each other in high school and got along well, but living together has been a completely different story.

Her boyfriend is emotionally and mentally abusive—once even physically—and I chose to distance myself from that by asking her to just let me know when he was coming over so I could stay with my boyfriend. She blew up, saying I was being selfish and putting her in an awkward position. Thankfully, he moved back home in December. Since then, she’s become a constant presence in our apartment. She’s a nursing major but spends all day on the couch when she’s not in class—on the phone, in a bad mood, and taking over the entire living room.

I can never have friends over or use the space without her being there, talking loudly or being passive-aggressive. She drains the energy out of the room, and even small talk is met with deadpan responses. I work 30–35 hours a week on top of being a full-time student because I pay for everything myself. She has a trust fund covering school, rent, cars, etc., but still makes me feel guilty when I can’t do things because of work. She also has a double standard. If I leave clothes in the washer for too long, she’ll throw them wet on top of the machine instead of just drying them. But when I left her dry clothes on top of the dryer because I needed it, she got upset.

She has one close friend she barely sees, so when I go out with mine, she acts like I’m abandoning her. She gets passive-aggressive and makes me feel guilty just for living my life. Yesterday, she asked about my living situation next year. I said I wasn’t sure yet because a friend from work had maybe mentioned I could move in with her if her current roommate moved out. Coincidentally, that same friend confirmed later that day her roommate is moving out and she’d love to live with me. I told my roommate shortly after, and she lost it.

She sent me paragraphs accusing me of being inconsiderate and selfish for not telling her sooner. She said four months isn’t enough time to find housing and that she’ll be stuck paying $1,400+ for a place because she “won’t live somewhere unsafe or bad.” She also said all her “friends” already have living arrangements, so I screwed her over. I pointed out there are plenty of affordable options, but she refused to hear it. Now I feel awful. I never wanted her to feel abandoned or blindsided, but I also can’t ignore how unhappy I’ve been living here. I still have to share this space with her for three more weeks before we go home for summer, but I’m planning to pack a bag and stay with my boyfriend for a bit so I don’t have to deal with the tension. I just need to know, AITA for deciding to move and only giving four months’ notice?”

