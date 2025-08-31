Petco Customer Clicked “No” At A Checkout When It Asked For A Donation, But The Donation Was Charged Anyway And She’s Not Alone

That little pop up at the register that asks if you want to add a donation to this, that, or the other makes us all feel weird, right?

Like, what is this charity, exactly? Is it legit? Is this a way for the company to claim tax write-offs, or does it not work like that? How much of this is actually going to the cause?

On the other hand, hitting “no” on “would you like to add a dollar to fight child cancer” or whatever feels pretty cold-hearted.

Turns out, you may not need to agonize over the decision, because maybe they’re making it for you.

At least according to TikTok user @saucyjocy_:

“For those who shop at Petco, just a little PSA. I just got back from there, I was buying my cat some grass and when I went to go check out, the guy was like, ‘okay, just gonna ask you a quick question about donation.’ I click no, cause I’m weird about company donations or whatever. And then he said, my total, it was $14. And I was like, ‘okay, it’s a little high for these, you know, two things, but okay. Um, I guess the taxes are taxing.'”

“And so I took my receipt, I went to my car, and that’s when I saw that it’s still added, the two dollar donation. And I went back and I was like, ‘hey, dude, I’m not gonna fight you for these two dollars. Like, it’s not a big deal at the end of the day, but just wanna let you know in case your thing isn’t calibrated correctly.'”

“But then later on I was like, ‘well, that was just me. Like, what if it’s like 50 people that don’t notice, 100 people?’ Like, how much money have they been making off of this calibration thing? And apparently it’s not something new. There’s already a Reddit thread on it. And not for the specific location. So that tells me that it can be happening anywhere. So just want to let you know.”

All those little bits add up.

This is one of many reasons people are wary of the donation process.

Gotta get those records.

And it’s not just this business.

Stay watchful out there.

