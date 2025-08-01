She Discovered Her Brother Had A Secret Daughter, But Her Parents Didn’t Know Until She Told Them

What do you do when you find something out that’s just too earth-shattering to keep to yourself?

Even if you know that telling people is DEFINITELY going to invite trouble?

What if, for instance, you discover one day your family is a little bigger than you thought…

Check this one out.

AITA for telling our parents my brother had a child outside of his marriage? For years my brother has been trying to go into business with my husband. It hasn’t worked out for various reasons but he finally had an idea that my husband thought would be successful. The thing is before my husband goes into business with anyone he does an extensive background check on them. I’m not sure if he made my brother aware he was going to do a check or not but it’s how he found out that my brother has a daughter outside of his marriage.

Well, that’s a bombshell. Let’s see how long she can keep it to herself.

I had no idea this child existed and my husband warned me I shouldn’t say anything but I couldn’t just not tell my parents so I told them a few days ago.

Welp, that was quick.

They were as shocked as me as they also had no idea she existed and they immediately confronted my brother about it. Turns out his wife is fully aware but said she would leave if he tried to include his daughter in the family which is why neither one of them told any of us about her. My parents want to meet her and include her in our family but my sister-in-law is threatening to leave if that happens so my brother won’t give them her mother’s contact information. They want my husband to find out for them but he’s refusing to get involved so everything’s a **** show right now.

And now, everything is on fire.

I personally want to meet my niece so I’ve told my husband if he doesn’t give me the information I’ll ask the friend he uses for background checks myself which has caused multiple fights between us. My brother hates me right now and is blaming me for his potential divorce but I don’t think it’s fair as I didn’t know my parents would immediately confront him (I did ask them not to). AITA?

Let’s check in with the comments:

Nobody in this chain could keep anything to themselves.

Here’s an exhaustive list of failings, starting with her and her husband.

Then the brother and his wife.

And finally the parents.

The truth will get out, I guess.

Especially if someone helps it along.

