She Doesn’t Like Her Friend’s Daughter At All, And She Finally Admitted It To Her

But the reality is that not everyone likes each other.

It just makes things more complicated when it’s your friend’s teenage daughter.

AITA For Telling My Friend I Can’t Stand Her Daughter? “I don’t have any children of my own but one of my best girlfriends had a son of her own and adopted her niece at birth 17 years ago even as a young mom. My friend did a great job raising her children, and at some points worked 3 jobs for ensured her children got everything they could ask for (which includes buying each of them a PS5 so they wouldn’t have to share). I have always applauded her for spoiling her kids and providing a luxury of life for them all on her own.

Now here is when things got sour. Her adopted daughter fell off the handles and stole her car and purse when she didn’t have a license to drive. She didn’t call the police on her and which I get it, you don’t want to get your child arrested. Her daughter ended up leaving to live with her biological mom, my friend’s sister. While in her care she had no rules, never went to school and ended up pregnant. We all gathered around to help in any way we could for this baby. My friend even threw a massive baby shower and we all put a lot of effort into making it fun. Well my friend’s daughter showed up but spend most of the party outside passing joints around. Then when she was back at the party didn’t appreciate all of the people who helped put on the baby shower but made a big speech thanking her mom, her biological mom, while referring to my friend, the one who raised her as her first name. It was terrible to see my friend treated awful but my friend still continued to provide everything to her daughter and bought two of everything so the baby would have everything at my friends house and at baby’s home. The baby arrived and everything was sugar sweet. My friend was by her daughter’s side to help with the baby and was back to being referred as “mom” by her daughter. It was nice for a month.

When the baby was a month old, my friend’s daughter was already trying to pawn off the baby to go back to partying and getting into trouble. How do I know this? She moved into my mom’s neighborhood and also was posting to her Snapchat not realizing I wasn’t blocked from seeing it. I mentioned it to my friend and she was living in denial. It got to the point where the daughter was posting airing out her baby daddy drama to the Internet and asking for drugs, parties, and even posted that her friends called a bomb threat to a school and mall laughing about it. I at that point removed her from my social media. Here is where I may be the *******. My friend wanted to throw her daughter a big party to celebrate her 18th birthday. Talking about themes and gifts and wanting to make it very elaborate.

I thought about what I wanted to say and settled on advising I wasn’t going to come because I couldn’t stomach watching her daughter disrespect her and that I really can’t stand being around her after how she’s been acting. I wished her a great party and hoped her daughter appreciated her throwing her a party. My friend hasn’t spoken to me now in two months which makes me think I am the *******.”

Sometimes, you just gotta tell people the truth, even if it’s gonna hurt.

