She Doesn’t Like Her Stepdad, So She Spent Father’s Day With Her Deceased Dad’s Family Instead

Hey, once you hit the age of 18, you can do whatever you want, whenever you want…

Within reason, of course.

Take this story, for example: the young woman who wrote it chose to spend Father’s Day with her deceased father’s family instead of with her mom and her stepdad.

Was she wrong?

Read on, and see what you think.

AITA for choosing to spend Father’s Day with my paternal family instead of my stepfather? “This is the first Father’s Day since my dad passed away where I (18f) can spend it with the people I actually want to celebrate today. My granddad, two uncles and great grandpa as well as honoring dad. Ever since dad passed away my mom and stepfather made me celebrate with my stepfather. I was 7 at the time and didn’t want to do it. But my stepfather’s stance was always “I’m here now, I’m the one raising you and I deserve to have this day with you”.

I wasn’t allowed to visit dad’s grave and each year we got into a bigger and bigger fight about my stepfather. I’d say he wasn’t my dad, they’d call me childish for saying it and petulant and I told them that no matter how many more years he was in my life than dad could be, he’d never ever be as important or even equal to him and how I’d never choose to celebrate my stepfather. This stuff spilled into life outside of Father’s Day and I never ever respected him for demanding this day. Even though he did step up and help pay for stuff and try to be there because my dad couldn’t be, I never ever chose him back and I never stopped holding it against him that he was demanding that dad stuff be about him now. I always said I didn’t have a living dad anymore because my dad passed away. It bothered my stepfather because he was there. But I never claimed him as a father figure. If anything in my eyes he was an intruder who wanted to separate my dad’s memory from me at all costs.

Now I no longer live with them and I don’t rely on them financially. So I was upfront and honest months ago that I would not be spending Father’s Day with them and would instead be with my paternal family. My stepfather said it was not okay to dump him after 10 years of Father’s Days together. I told him all 10 of those were not my choice but now it is my choice. When I didn’t show up yesterday to start the weekend of celebrations my mom and stepfather called and demanded to know where I was and when I was coming and I told them I was where I said I would be. Then my grandma called.

Grandma is mom’s mom and she was always on my side more. But she turned against me too and it hurt like hell when she called last night and told me I made a bad choice and shouldn’t be refusing to spend any time with him. She told me he might have done a lot wrong but he still tried and to think about the future and what icing him out will mean. I always intended to fade out of mom and my stepfather’s lives and my grandma knew this. She also knows I can’t stand him. But now that she’s turned on me she left me feeling a bit confused. Not conflicted. Regardless I do not want to celebrate him or honor him on a day like today. But maybe that makes me a jerk. AITA?”

It doesn’t seem like there’s anything wrong with celebrating with your father’s family on Father’s Day.

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

She’s an adult now, and she can make her own decisions.

