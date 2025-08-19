She Found Out Her Parents Blew Her Inheritance On The Birth Of Her Sister’s Kid, And Now She’s Unsure How To Pay Her College Debt

An inheritance is supposed to change your life, but when you’re a kid it can be a bit tricky.

AITA for telling my parents they made my sister getting pregnant ruin my life? Grandma died 8 years ago and she left more than enough money to pay for all her grandkids’ colleges educations with a few stipulations: don’t get arrested or do substances, be a drunk, get pregnant / get someone else pregnant. The money was put into accounts in the parents names since we were all kids then. In sophomore year my sister got pregnant. **** hit the fan panicking about college, the father left & she hasn’t tried to find him/get child support & the stress from that caused a hard complicated pregnancy. Both are ok.

Mom and dad still let her go to college as long as she didn’t have another kid and maintained a 3.5 GPA, which she did. She graduated last December with about 2 grand in debt, I figured her money must have been used to help raise her kid and pay for her pregnancy the past 2.5 years so she had to get a bit of a loan. This seemed understandable. Boy I was wrong! I got accepted to my dream college on the other side of the state, but mom kept trying to get me to go to a cheaper one near home so I don’t need a dorm and it would be a cheaper school. I asked her why she was so insistent as grandma left plenty of money, I thought. Turns out, they flushed all the money that was supposed to go to me down the toilet to take care of my sister & her kid & her expensive pregnancy and it was a lot worse than I was led to believe. I broke down and just lost it crying harder than I ever have. Shouting how they screwed me over and ruined my life for the kid that messed up. Now I’ll have at least 70k debt if I go to school.

I guess this upset my sister and she asked in a very upset tone if I’d rather her be out on the streets destitute and unable to care for her kid (who she ‘reminded’ me was a living being) because she didn’t have an education/support system just so I could go on to college and have a good life. I said yes, how its not fair that she got to mess up, get drunk and be irresponsible (something she told me but apparently not mom or dad), kept breaking rule after rule. And now Im the one that has to be punished for it. Everything just keep devolving in to more yelling/fighting until I left. I’ve been staying with my bf for the past few days. I just wanted to be with the one person i feel like actually gives a darn about me. Mom’s been texting/calling trying to get me to come home, saying if I can just be reasonable and not vilify my sister we can probably work something out. I told her unless she has money grandma left for me don’t talk to me until I have my college loans paid off in 50 years. Did I go too far? A lot of it was driven by emotion, but i really feel ****** over here and like I’m being punished despite being the one that followed the rules.

