She Got Tired Of Her Mother-in-Law Making Comments About Her Daughter’s Weight, So She Told Her To Knock It Off

I know this isn’t breaking news, but I gotta say it before you read this story…

Some people have no tact whatsoever!

And this lady’s mother-in-law is one of those people!

Read on to find out why she’s upset with her and see if you think she’s taking things too far.

AITA to address my MIL comments about my 7 year old’s weight? “I (44F) and my husband (46) have been married for 15 years. My husband had a disconnected relationship with his mother due to issues with his stepfather until around the time our daughter (7) was born. Thankfully they were able to move past their relationship issues and she has been in my daughter’s life as she is, and will be, the only grandchild as my SIL has decided she and her husband do not want children. They live about 10 hours away, however, my SIL and MIL visit us all the time and I love them both. My husband and I both dealt with being very overweight as children and I into adulthood…so, while unfortunate, it was not shocking that our daughter is overweight regardless of any steps we take.

Her daughter is doing her best.

She is very active. She goes to gymnastics twice a week and we take her to parks, ride bikes, run around with her cousins (8 and 12) and will be attending summer camp at the YMCA all summer where they swim everyday. We’re also working hard to change our dietary choices as well. On the most recent visit from my MIL and SIL around Christmas 2024 I had to work several days so I wasn’t around as much as normal for their visit. The morning they were leaving we were getting ready to load up their car and get them on the road and we were saying our goodbyes.

And then, she said it…

All of the sudden my MIL looked at my daughter and said, “remember what Nana said….for every pound you lose I’ll give you $2!”….this caught me off guard and I was furious. I took my husband aside and expressed how angry that made me as my dad, who always meant well, would constantly bring up my weight. Actually, he still does despite the face that I had gastric bypass surgery in 2016 and have lost 125 lbs and kept it off. My husband said I was overreacting but I continued to press. I told him to talk to his mother and let her know that we NEVER want to hear her bring up my daughter’s weight again. Flash forward to this past week will on a speaker call with my MIL and she said it again. I looked at my husband and I realized he never spoke to his mother.

She finally snapped.

He put up his hand as to tell me to let it go, however, I couldn’t. I politely said,”hey, Nana! My father used to bring up my weight again and again as a child and adolescent and I have lasting emotional scars from that so I would appreciate it if we didn’t talk about my daughter’s weight.” Now my husband is mad and seems to side with my MIL. I told him if he had just addressed it with his mom months ago I wouldn’t have had to address it. I also forgot to mention that my SIL and BIL point out her ‘bad’ food choices and tell her constantly to ‘get off the iPad and exercise!’. My SIL is overweight, however, she works out multiple times per week and my BIL is a former Marine who maintains a good weight. I try VERY hard to treat my daughter the way MY mother did. She NEVER talked about my weight and always made me feel accepted and beautiful. AITA for addressing this with my MIL?”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader said they all SUCK.

This individual chimed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

Good for her for standing up for her daughter.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.