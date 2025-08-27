She Grabbed A Bala Weight For A Steep And Unexplained Discount, And She Practically Felt Like She Was Stealing It

Here’s a fun fact:

Sears (formerly the biggest department store in America), once got a new CEO who implemented a new policy; no more sales.

Everything would just be as low a price as they deemed doable, all the time.

It failed miserably.

The trick wasn’t in RAISING prices, but in basically keeping the same prices, but calling them “sale” prices, insisting they should be, or would normally be, higher.

That was all it took to drive people back to the store. We love to bargain hunt. It lights something up in our brains, even if it’s BS.

So, what do we make of what’s happening in this video? Via TikTok user @zerimareri:

“I just want to know who marked this bala weight for 14.99.”

“Turn it around, please.”

“Ah ha ha!”

“That’s crazy!”

Two paths diverged on a box, and I took the one less paid for.

Is it a case of swapping?

But I mean…why should they cost more, really?

There are deals everywhere for those with eyes to see.

Happy bargain hunting!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!