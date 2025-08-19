A Pregnant Customer Left The Hospital After Her Water Broke To Come To A Furniture Dealership, And The Staff Can’t Believe She’s Actually There

Some people can’t sit still and wait for something to happen. It creates a lot of anxiety.

Customer left the hospital to come in I work at a furniture retailer. Because of some fraud issues we’ve had recently there has been a policy enacted that we can only accept partial payments for customers over the phone. The average order in our particular store is over $1500 and since it’s tax season we always see an influx of fraud cases. It doesn’t always sit well with people but it’s a corporate thing so we find a way to deal.

We had a call from this customer that wanted to buy a bed frame for a guest she was having next week. No big deal. The order was placed, her info was taken, and she agreed to come in person to finish the transaction. When she came in she was very obviously pregnant. She was so far along that we all thought she might actually pop while she was here. Her belly was sitting low and she was ready to go. We had no idea how right we were. As the salesperson was flying through the transaction and breakneck speed i figured something was up.

Turns out the lady’s water broke, she says, on Tuesday (it’s now Friday) and she had gone to the hospital today to have the kid. She had called in to get her stuff purchased so it could be ready after her delivery. She said the hospital had even admitted her and before they could get her fully prepped she told them she had to go “pay for parking” and left to come in to pay for her furniture. I could see the look on her face that she was rushing to get back there. The transaction finished and she joked that she might even have to have the baby here in the store. Hopefully she got back to the hospital instead of having a backseat birth. My mind was blown. It still is blown.

