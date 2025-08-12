She Lent Her Boyfriend Over $2,000 To Help Him Out, But When He Bought Her A New PS5 Instead Of Repaying Her, She Felt Taken Advantage Of

Lending money in a relationship can be risky, especially when emotions cloud financial judgment.

One woman learned that the hard way after her ex bought a brand-new PS5 while still owing her over $2,000.

Now she’s questioning whether her frustration is justified, or if this is simply a mess of her own making.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for being upset he bought a PS5 instead of paying me back? Last year I (25F) lent my boyfriend (25M at the time) $2400 to sort out some money issues he was having. Yes, I know that’s on me for lending anyone money. Trust me, I’ll never make this mistake again.

Her boyfriend has been taking his sweet time in getting the money back to her.

Anyway, he has paid me $400 total back. He only started paying me back last month, which was two months after I broke up with him. Unfortunately, I’m stuck still living with him at this point.

So she was extremely surprised when he showed up with a lavish gift for her.

Today I was home from work on a break, and he walked in with a brand new PS5. He doesn’t understand why that would possibly be an issue. I see it as $600 he could have paid me back. He sees it as, “I already paid you $200 this month, isn’t that good enough?” So AITA for being upset he spent money on a PS5 instead of paying me back?

It doesn’t seem like this boyfriend is really grasping the concept of a loan.

What did Reddit think?

He most definitely could have paid her the money he owes by now, he’s just choosing not to.

Her boyfriend seems to think he should get to play by different rules.

It’s high time these two align more closely on their expectations.

Maybe it’s time to move on from this whole relationship.

When someone borrows money, paying it back should come before splurging on luxuries like a PS5.

She has every right to feel angry and disrespected.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.