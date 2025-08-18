Tenant Let Her Freeloading Neighbor Borrow Tools, Wi-Fi, and Time, But When They Tried To Guilt Her Into Paying For Her Groceries, She Finally Drew The Line

Some selfish people blur the line between friendly favors and taking advantage.

One young woman tried to be generous with her neighbor, but after months of unfettered freeloading, she knew had to draw a line.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for not covering my neighbor’s grocery bill after they repeatedly borrowed my stuff without returning it? I (24F) live in an apartment building and have a neighbor, Kyah (27F), who’s friendly but a bit careless. Over the past six months, Kyah’s borrowed several things from me—tools, a ladder, even my Wi-Fi password when her internet was down.

But the kicker was that Kyah didn’t seem to have any interest in giving any of it back.

I didn’t mind at first, but she’s terrible about returning stuff. My screwdriver set is still missing, she kept my ladder for weeks until I asked for it back, and she used my Wi-Fi for a month without offering to chip in for the bill. Each time, I’ve been polite and let it slide, thinking she’d get better about it.

So then Kyah started to get a little more bold in asking for favors.

Last weekend, I ran into Kyah at the grocery store. She was at the checkout with a cart full of stuff but realized she’d forgotten her wallet. She asked if I could cover her $85 bill, promising to pay me back that evening.

This didn’t sound right to her at all, so she tried to strike a compromise.

I hesitated because of her track record with my stuff and because I’m on a tight budget myself. I told her I could spot her $20 for essentials but couldn’t cover the whole bill, especially since it included things like expensive snacks and beer.

But that wasn’t enough for Kyah.

She got frustrated, saying I was unneighborly and that she’d have done the same for me. She ended up leaving most of her items behind and only buying what she could with the cash she found in her pocket.

This led to longstanding tension between them.

Since then, Kyah’s been giving me the cold shoulder, and another neighbor said Kyah called me stingy. I feel bad because I know forgetting a wallet is stressful, and maybe I could’ve helped more since we’re neighbors. But I also feel like her pattern of borrowing without reciprocating made me wary.

After months of one-sided favors, enough was enough.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

There are lots of ways to pay in the 21st century…

As it stands, this relationship is only benefitting one of them.

She’s definitely being taken advantage of by Kyah.

She should have put a stop to this a long time ago.

She had already done more than enough to help this woman.

Being neighborly shouldn’t mean letting yourself be taken advantage of.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.