She Let Her Mom And Younger Sister Move In With Her Rent Free, But Now She Wants To Break The Lease And Live Far Away From Them

To be a parent to your own parents can be really frustrating at times.

Imagine letting your mom move in with you rent free so she could save some money. If you found the living arrangements frustrating after awhile, would you consider breaking the lease, or would you stick it out until the lease was up?

This woman shares how she let her mom move in with her to try to help her out, but now she’s so done with it!

Check out the full story!

AITA I want to break the lease and kick my mom out. I currently live with my husband, my mother, and my younger sister in a rented townhouse. My husband and I can comfortably pay the full rent and have been actively saving for a future home. We charge my mother rent because she’s an adult with a full-time career. We’re working with a realtor.

The townhouse initially appeared promising, but it’s turned out to be pretty awful—especially due to poor management. When I invited my mom and sister to live with us, I genuinely hoped the stability and environment would be beneficial. My mother has struggled with the aftereffects of postpartum depression for the past 15 years. Unfortunately, things haven’t improved.

We live in one of the best suburbs in America, with countless resources and things to do. I thought this place could help them build a meaningful life. I even offered mental health counseling. But my mother hasn’t followed through on any of the promises she made.

Neither she nor my sister engages with the household or puts effort into cleanliness, cooking, or interacting with the world beyond their bedrooms. I also worry that my mother hasn’t saved any money to get back on her feet. I truly believed this arrangement would help them, but after two years, it feels like I’ve only enabled bad habits.

Now, I’m seriously considering breaking our lease so we can move forward with buying a home. I just want to be done with this situation. Still, I feel immense guilt. My mom was an amazing mother until I was around 15—when she had my sister and struggled severely with postpartum depression.

Now I’m nearly 30, and my sister is 15. I feel like my mother has let me down over the last 15 years. I don’t want anything from here, I just want her to get her life together! I’ve had to be my own adult for so long. I never had anyone to lean on after the age of 15. Only my husband. For a long time, I was jealous of him.

Whenever something happened, his parents were there, no hesitation, even if they are intense, they are there for him. I, on the other hand, outside of my husband and his parents. I’m alone even now it seems like my mother doesn’t have the bandwidth. I don’t want them out of my life—I just need them away from my life.

Letting her mother live with her was a huge mistake.

