She Made The Mistake Of Wearing A Red Winter Coat To Costco, So A Stranger Accused Her Of Being An Employee

But you wearing a red coat! I get these questions a lot, usually when I am going to Walmart for some reason. I feel it could be because I have an Indian face? I don’t know.

Anyways, I was at Costco for grocery shopping. They had this special sale going on that day for some jewelry—a brand that is normally not found at Costco regularly had their own salesperson and all.

I was browsing through there, minding my own business, and a guy comes over and asks me which aisle detergents are. I say, “I don’t know, I don’t work here.” And it should have been the end of it if he just walked away. I don’t really care for these kinds of questions coming at me. I am used to it.

But this guy starts getting defensive: “It’s because you are wearing a red coat.” It was a red winter coat. Heavy, heavy winter coat. I just laugh at his face and move on.

